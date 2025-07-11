Wyden announces July town halls in Eastern Oregon

Published 6:27 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By BILL BRADSHAW | Wallowa County Chieftain

PORTLAND — Oregon’s senior U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden announced Friday, June 11, he will hold open-to-all town halls in five Eastern Oregon counties, including Wallowa and Morrow.

Wyden’s Morrow County town hall will be July 26, at 4 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road NE in Boardman. The next day he holds a town hall at 1 p.m. at Hearts for Health Integrated Care, 606 Medical Parkway in Enterprise.

Wyden, who has been a senator since 1996, also will hold town halls in Sherman, Wheeler and Gilliam counties July 25-26.

Doors will open one hour before the town hall start times for attendees. For everyone’s security, backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in the town hall.

