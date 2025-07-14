BREAKING NEWS: Lack of participants sinks Morgan Lake Regatta for 2025 Published 12:16 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

LA GRANDE — Boat builders coming to Union County to find out if their skills held water will have to wait until next year.

The Morgan Lake Regatta, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 19, has been cancelled, according to La Grande Recreations Coordinator Chris Gianandrea, as not enough people signed up to take part in the race.

The annual event has participants building their own nonmotorized boats, which teams of three paddlers then race around Morgan Lake near La Grande.

Registration was open until 10 a.m. on July 14, through La Grande Parks and Recreation. However, Gianandrea said, unfortunately not enough people signed up.

More to come.