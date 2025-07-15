Union County BOC will consider declaring local state of emergency

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By The Observer

Union County Commissioners Matt Scarfo, right, Paul Anderes, middle, and Jake Seavert, left, listen to a presentation on Feb. 19, 2025, in the Joseph Building Annex Conference Room.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of Commissioners will consider declaring a local state of emergency during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, July 16, due to drought conditions.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Joseph Building Annex Conference Room, 1106 K Ave. in La Grande.

Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora will give the commissioners an overview of drought conditions. The board will then consider passing a resolution, which would declare a local state of emergency and request the state declare a disaster and state of emergency in the county.

Commissioners will then move on to administrative matters. They will consider approving a STIF funding agreement and a lease between Union County Weed Control and the 4H and extension district.

A full agenda is available here.

The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom.

Participants also can call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 to listen to the meeting or provide public comment. Enter the meeting number: 814 2000 6863. If you do not get through the first time, try again.

The board of commissioners will then go into executive session to meet with legal counsel.

Marketplace

You Might Like