Union County BOC will consider declaring local state of emergency Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of Commissioners will consider declaring a local state of emergency during the regular session meeting on Wednesday, July 16, due to drought conditions.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Joseph Building Annex Conference Room, 1106 K Ave. in La Grande.

Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora will give the commissioners an overview of drought conditions. The board will then consider passing a resolution, which would declare a local state of emergency and request the state declare a disaster and state of emergency in the county.

Commissioners will then move on to administrative matters. They will consider approving a STIF funding agreement and a lease between Union County Weed Control and the 4H and extension district.

A full agenda is available here.

The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom.

Participants also can call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 to listen to the meeting or provide public comment. Enter the meeting number: 814 2000 6863. If you do not get through the first time, try again.

The board of commissioners will then go into executive session to meet with legal counsel.