‘Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights’ at the Union County Fair Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

LA GRANDE — The Union County Fair is back for another fun filled week of “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights” — and this year marks the return of the Blue Mountain Rodeo.

“We’re really excited,” Fair Manager Kathy Gover-Shaw said. “The rodeo is a huge addition.”

The fair, which runs from July 30 through Aug. 2, kicks off with a parade at 4 p.m.Sunday, July 27. Line up starts at 2:30 p.m. at Hemlock and Washington streets. Registration is required, Gover-Shaw said, but signs up will be available until the day of the parade.

The fair entrance gates will open each day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The food and craft vendors all open at 10 a.m.

“We’ve got a really good variety,” Gover-Shaw said. “I know I have more food vendors than we’ve had before.”

This year’s Fun Zone and Waterpark will be bigger and better than ever, she said, thanks to Mr. Idaho Inflatables. The park will open daily at noon and close at 9 p.m. It includes a huge 42-foot-tall water slide, smaller water slides, obstacle courses, a professional mechanical bull and more.

“They are bringing more than we’ve ever had before,” Gover-Shaw said.

Wristbands are required to access the fun zone. All day passes can be purchased online for $15 until July 28 or for $20 at the gate.

Keeping with tradition, there will be a lineup of 4-H and FFA events where youths can exhibit their projects and compete for ribbons.

She also said there is a great lineup of entertainment on the small stage and the main stage every night. The full schedule is on the fair website under the “Fair Schedule” link.

“We’ve got a lot of local and nonlocal acts,” Gover-Shaw said.

The Blue Mountain Rodeo, which is presented by P9 Rodeo and The Pinz Family, runs Wednesday and Thursday nights next door to the fairgrounds at the Mavericks Arena. Tickets are $15 and will also get you free entry into the fair. Rodeo tickets can be purchased at the fair entrance. Children 7 and under get free admission.

There will be junior bull riding, youth barrel racing, bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc and barrel racing.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Pre rodeo events start at 6 p.m. and rodeo action begins at 7 p.m.