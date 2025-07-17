Drought conditions land Union County in local state of emergency Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

UNION COUNTY — Given dry conditions across the county, the Union County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency.

Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday, July 16, to declare a local drought disaster. They are also asking Gov. Tina Kotek to declare a state of emergency in Union County and extend assistance to local agricultural producers.

“I saw the weather forecast,” Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo said. “And it’s drying up out there.”

Despite an abundant mid-winter snowpack, Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora said, the spring season has been abnormally dry. The entire county is experiencing drought conditions with just shy of 50% in severe drought and the remainder in moderate drought.

“From a general precipitation standpoint,” Vora said. “For the last three months we’re well below 50% of normal precipitation.”

This has already resulted in reduced crop yields, the emergency manager said, and rapidly declining stream flow for irrigation.

“The forecast for drought for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, which was released on July 11, is forecast for drought conditions to persist or worsen with below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures forecast for the next three months,” Vora said.

While the financial impact of drought conditions for local producers will be difficult to quantify given the multiple variables that influence agricultural income and expenses, Vora said that the effects are expected to be significant.

Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes added that a few producers had already spoken to him about the dry growing season and drought conditions.

“If we approve it, it sets them up for lower interest on some of their loans,” he said. “And considering commodity prices right now for most commodities, I think that’s going to help our producers out.”

Scarfo asked if other Eastern Oregon counties have declared emergencies due to drought this summer. Vora said that Baker County has already done so and several of the neighboring counties are having the conversation.