Union County BOC ensures public transit remains funded Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

UNION COUNTY — Delayed funding from the Federal Transit Agency created cash flow challenges for the transit provider in Union County.

The Union County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday, July 16, to authorize the transfer of just more than $44,000 from the county’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Plan to Community Connection of Northeast Oregon for transportation services.

“CCNO has requested that Union County allow the use of STIF reserve funds in the amount of $44,463 to support the continuation of the deviated fixed route services,” Union County Administrative Officer Shelley Burgess said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Public Transit Division notified CCNO that funding from the Federal Transit Agency would be delayed for the upcoming fiscal year.

This grant is what funds many of the transit services offered to Union County residents, Burgess said, so the delay creates cash flow challenges for Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.

“(CCNO) came up with a plan to adjust services a bit and to cover the costs,” Burgess said. “We’re hopeful that the grant that funds the program will in fact go through.”

The county has $190,380 in the STIF reserve funds, Burgess said, which the county can use for outreach, marketing and the continuation or expansion of transportation services.

“Community Connection provides our transit service, and this would definitely be the continuation of transportation services,” she said. “So we feel that it fully fits under the planned use of the reserve funds.”

Burgess also took the request before the STIF advisory committee via email prior to the July 16 meeting. She said the majority of members supported the request.

If the FDA grant ends up coming through as planned, Burgess said, then Community Connection will repay the $44,463 to the county and the funding will be put back into the reserve fund.