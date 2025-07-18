Little berry, big heart: North Powder Huckleberry Festival runs July 26-27 Published 6:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

NORTH POWDER — The celebration of a tiny purple berry will be in full swing July 26 and July 27 in North Powder.

Saturday kicks off early with breakfast at the Community Church starting at 7 a.m. Vendors open at 8 a.m. and this year there will be over 30 vendors for festival goers to peruse. Many of the vendors are new, said Shiloe Weston, who helps organize the event, and there will be “a little bit of everything” from food, to crafts and goods.

“I think it’s going to be a great festival,” Weston said. “Thank you to all of our sponsors.”

Registration for the Huckleberry Car Show runs from 8-10:30 a.m. in front of the white gazebo on E Street. Entry is $15 per car. The car show will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Huckleberry Festival Run/Walk and Duathlon will also start at 8 a.m. at the fire station. There are several distances: 1 mile, 5K and 10K. The duathlon includes a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run.

Entry, which includes a free T-shirt, for adults is $10 for the 1 mile or $20 for the 5K and 10K. The duathlon is $45 for individuals or $20 per person for teams of two. For ages 12 and younger, entry is $10 for the 1 mile, 5K and 10K, and $20 for the duathlon.

The dunk tank opens at 9 a.m. and will start out with dunk-a-deputy featuring Baker County Sheriff Office Deputy Bo Hansen followed by dunking a bus driver.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on B Street. This year’s grand marshal is Koy Turner of North Powder.

The Mud Volleyball Tournament starts at noon, Weston said, if enough teams have signed up. There is a $500 cash prize for the first place team.

Those looking to rest their feet can catch live music from 3-7 p.m. in the beer garden.

Saturday wraps up with a street dance at 7 p.m. with live music from Red Mabel.

Sunday

Vendors open at 8 a.m. again on Sunday. Then at noon, Weston said, there will be a water balloon fight near the volleyball court.

“We’ve got over 1,000 balloons,” Weston said.

For more information, check out the Huckleberry Festival Facebook page at http://bit.ly/4nWvNkO.