Wildhorse Resort & Casino holds 2 free youth golf clinics Published 1:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

PENDLETON — Wildhorse Resort & Casino near Pendleton announced it will host two free youth golf clinics in August, offering local youths the opportunity to learn the game from professional golfers. According to the press release from Wildhorse, the clinics are part of a weeklong series of activations as part of the 2025 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic.

This is the fourth year Wildhorse has hosted the tournament. The two half-day clinics, featuring instruction from rising stars of women’s professional golf, will be on Aug. 12, covering swing fundamentals, chipping, putting, etiquette and basic rules. Each session is limited to the first 50 registered youth golfers, with a waitlist available.

The clinics are 10 a.m. to noon at Wildhorse Resort Golf Course and 4-6 p.m. at Golf Course at Birch Creek. Participants should bring their clubs, if possible.

Registration forms are available here.

“As our fourth year of hosting the tournament and these clinics approaches, it is cultivating these impactful experiences for tribal and local youths that becomes more and more central to the broader vision of growing the game of golf in our region,” Wildhorse CEO Gary E. George said in the press release.

Wells Fargo is sponsoring this year’s youth clinics, helping ensure the events remain free and accessible.

“We’re proud to support an opportunity that introduces young players to the game and creates lasting memories alongside professional golfers,” said Sean Kimball, executive director of the gaming division and relationship manager at Wells Fargo.

The 2025 Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic is Aug. 15–17 at Wildhorse Golf Course on the Wildhorse Resort & Casino property. For more information about the tournament and to purchase tickets, click here.

The success of this golf tournament relies on more than 125 volunteers who perform duties integral to the operation of a professional sporting event, according to Wildhorse. Individuals interested in volunteering can sign up here.