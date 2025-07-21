Union County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 for vehicle theft — and they already were in jail Published 10:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on a warrant for stealing an all-terrain vehicle.

But deputies did no have to travel far to arrest Dustin Mathis, 34, and Trinity McKaig, 25. The pair were inmates at the Union County Jail in La Grande.

The sheriff’s office on July 18 arrested Mathis McKaig or unauthorized use of a vehicle, conspiracy to commit a class C felony and second-degree theft, according to Oregon public records.

The warrant was based on a grand jury indictment that accuses the pair of stealing 2004 Arctic Cat ATV between Nov. 1, 2024, and June 3.

Mathis already was in the county jail in connection with thefts in Elgin.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mathis on June 22 for second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief, according to Oregon public records. During the earlier morning hours on June 10 he reportedly stole from Elgin High School and a residence on the 65800 block of Hemlock Street.

A probable cause affidavit states Mathis took gas cans, a few gallons of gasoline and a few gallons of diesel from the residence while he destroyed a hose and then stole fuel from a utility truck at the high school.

McKaig was in jail on two counts of third-degree escape.

The court appointed attorney Jill Weygandt, of Pendleton, to represent Mathis in the Elgin theft case, according to public records, while attorney Jeffrey Wallace represents McKaig for the escape charges. There is no representation listed for either party in connection with the indictment arrest.

Mathis is due in court July 21, at 1:15 p.m. for a plea hearing and arraignment on the two cases. McKaig’s arraignment also is July 21.