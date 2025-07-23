Land owner in Union County kills wolf in defense of livestock Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

UNION COUNTY — A landowner shot and killed a wolf on July 8 to defend his livestock.

The collared female wolf was within 40 yards of the landowner’s residence in the area of Robbs Hill Road, according to Cherise Kaechele, public information officer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Oregon State Police, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a full investigation of the killing. The organizations determined the landowner was justified and acted within the law of the Oregon Wolf Plan.

“Sheriff Cody Bowen will continue to make sure his office is involved and works with OSP and ODFW in every incident of lethal take on a wolf to make sure that a fair and proper investigation is completed,” Kaechele said.

Union County is home to 11 established and recognized wolf packs, according to ODFW.

As wolf populations have grown, Kaechele said, sightings have become more frequent and wolves have gotten close to more populated areas, such as towns, cabins and outdoor recreation areas.

This incident is a clear indication to the sheriff’s office that wolves in Oregon have little fear of humans.

“The residents and visitors to Union County need to be aware of the wolves’ presence and how to protect themselves and their livestock,” she said.

The sheriff’s office urges people to keep their pets close and under watch. Homeowners and campers should not leave out attractants that could draw wolves. Livestock producers should consult locally with ODFW for information on the Oregon Wolf Plan, including means of nonlethal deterrents and permissible caught-in-act lethal take of a wolf.