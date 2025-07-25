Buckle up Aug. 8-9 for the Grande Ronde Rodeo

Tickets for the Grande Ronde Rodeo, which runs from Aug. 8-9, 2025, an be purchased from rodeo Princess Savannah Heath. Tickets are $10 and also for sale at the gate. (Grande Ronde Rodeo/Contributed Photo).

The 2024 Grande Ronde Rodeo Committee pose with the queen. The 2025 rodeo takes place Aug. 8-9 at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Grounds in Union. (Grande Ronde Rodeo/Contributed Photo).

UNION — Saddle up on Aug. 8 and 9 for the Grande Ronde Rodeo in Union.

“We’re super excited,” Shelby Benson, Royalty Court advisor, said. “It is an (Idaho Cowboys Association) sanctioned event.”

The rodeo kicks off both nights at 6 p.m. with a preshow consisting of mutton busting, mini bulls and mini broncs. Gates open at 5 p.m and rodeo events begin at 7 p.m.

There will be bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bulls, breakaway roping, team roping, tie down roping, street wrestling and barrel racing. There also will be local events, including team roping and barrel racing.

The Faith Riders Drill Team of Idaho, who appeared in June at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show will provide entertainment and assist in carrying flags during the Grand Entry, Benson said.

This is the second year the Grande Ronde Rodeo will be at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Grounds, 760 E. Delta Ave., in Union.

In years past the events took place at Mavericks Arena in La Grande, Benson said, but the rodeo needed a venue that offered a little more space for attendees and parking. She added that a big goal has been building and growing the Grande Ronde Rodeo.

“It can be kind of difficult with as many large and historic events as we have in this area,” Benson said. “We’re trying to continue growing upon the love of rodeo and bringing in competitors from across the state and just generally trying to increase the size and the impact of our event.”

Each night of the rodeo will have a theme for attendees. Friday is patriotic night, so everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Then Saturday’s theme is vintage or retro Western, so take a deep dive into your wardrobe and don your favorite vintage Western attire.

“There will be a prize each night for the best dressed spectator,” Benson said.

Attendance costs $10 per person per night. Active military and children under five get in for free. Tickets can be purchased from this year’s Princess Savannah Heath, of Summerville. Tickets also are available at the gate or online at bit.ly/3GJEy0O.

Visiting rodeo royalty from EOLS, Haines Stampede and Western States Junior Rodeo Association will join Heath during the rodeo.

Those looking to quench their thirst or sate their hunger will have a variety of vendors to choose from during the rodeo. There also will be clothing and craft vendors to peruse.