LA GRANDE — Law enforcement arrested a La Grande man and a transient woman on a warrant in connection with a theft at a local business.

The Union County District Attorney’s Office has charged Bailey Carr, 25, and Taylor McBride, 31, with second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, according to Oregon public records. The first two charges are felonies.

A grand jury indictment alleges Carr and McBrice on May 18 entered Mountain West Moving and Storage, where they drilled out locks and stole from one of the units.

McBride was arrested on July 19, and Carr on July 22, according to the probable cause declarations.

The pair are of the Union County Jail on conditional pretrial release, according to court documents.

Carr is required to check in monthly with his release officer and is prohibited from contacting Mountain West Moving or any parties involved in the incident. McBride’s agreement stipulates the same requirements as Carr and mandates she continue to engage in services and comply with treatment recommendations at the Center for Human Development. The court will appoint each a defense attorney.

Carr and McBride are due in court on Sept. 23 for plea hearings.