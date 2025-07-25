Mattress recycling available Aug. 2 to Union County residents

LA GRANDE— Say goodbye to your old mattresses on Aug. 2.

Community members can drop off up to five mattresses that date at the First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave., in La Grande, for recycling.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is in collaboration with the Mattress Recycling Council’s ByeByeMattress program.

Recycling is limited to mattresses and box springs. Air mattresses, crib mattress and other bedding items are not eligible and will not be accepted.

The event is limited to Union County residents.

For more information call 541-963-2623.