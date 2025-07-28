UPDATE: Fire burning west of Summerville now under control

SUMMERVILLE — The fire burning west of Summerville is under control as of 5 p.m. on Monday, July 28, but crews remain on scene to continue suppression efforts.

Firefighters stopped the progress of the cabin fire — now called the Wagoner Hill Fire — and have a dozer line around the perimeter, according to a social media post from the Union County Emergency Services.

“Numerous interagency fire crews remain on scene and are working to fully extinguish the fire,” the press release read.

The Wagoner Hill Fire was first reported by the agency shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the top of Wagoner Lane. Smoke from the fire will continue to be visible while firefighting crews work to suppress the blaze.

While there are no evacuation orders anticipated at this time, Union County Emergency Services is requesting the public avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work safely.

More to come.