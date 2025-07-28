Trial coming up for La Grande man facing sex crime charges

LA GRANDE — A La Grande man facing numerous felony-level sex crimes against two minors is set to go on trial in August.

La Grande police at the end of April arrested Casey McCall, 23, on numerous counts of sex crimes. The state has charged him with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count each of first-degree sodomy, first-degree attempted sodomy and first-degree attempted sexual abuse, according to Oregon state court records. All are felonies.

The 12 person jury trial is scheduled to last up to eight days beginning Aug. 11.

McCall has pleaded not guilty on all charges. The court appointed Ontario-based attorney Kevin Imhoff to represent McCall.

The grand jury indictment alleges the 13 charges occurred between April 15, 2015, and June 30, 2019, and the two reporting parties were under the age of 12 at the time of the offenses.

Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel is prosecuting the case.

McCall has been held in Union County Jail since his arrest. Bail was set at $200,000, according to court records.

Imhoff filed a motion for release on May 16, as McCall requested conditional release from county jail pending future court appearances. The court on May 20 denied this request.