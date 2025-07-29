LA GRANDE — Businesses along Island Avenue are without water service on Tuesday, July 29, following a water main break.

The La Grande Public Works Department announced via social media that a water main break was discovered in front of McDonald’s, 2308 Island Ave. The leak has not yet been isolated, so public works does not yet know what work needs to be done to fix the issue.

The main needs to be shut off for repairs, which will halt water service to all businesses along Island Avenue from Albany Street to Interstate 84.

Public works does not currently have a time estimate on when repairs will be completed and service restored.

Any questions can be directed to public works at 541-962-1325.

More to come.