Sen. Nash plans town hall in La Grande

LA GRANDE — Union County residents can share their concerns with one of Oregon’s newest state senators this August.

Todd Nash, R-Enterprise, announced on Monday, July 30, that he will hold a town hall Aug. 12 in La Grande.

Community members will have the opportunity to hear directly from Nash, ask him questions and share their concerns, particularly around local economic development, natural resources, wildfire, housing and state policies.

The town hall is free and open to the public. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Huber Auditorium, which is inside Badgley Hall at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd.