La Grande School Board to meet in executive session Aug. 13

LA GRANDE — The La Grande School Board will meet for an executive session during its regular session meeting on Aug. 13 to discuss labor negotiations and real property transactions.

The board will reconvene into open session to consider ratifying the 2025-28 classified contract.

Prior to the executive session, the board will meet for its regular monthly meeting, which the public can attend. The meeting will be in the board room at the district office, 1305 N. Willow St. in La Grande.

The meeting also can be accessed online at Google Meet.

To access the meeting by phone, call 401-702-0445. The PIN is 315 238 405#.

The board will consider passing a resolution for meal pricing for the upcoming 2025-26 school year. Members will also consider approving the La Grande School Board and staff operating principles.

A full meeting agenda is available online here.