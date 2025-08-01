Union County BOC to consider cybersecurity monitoring

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of Commissioners at it meeting Wednesday, Aug. 6, will discuss cybersecurity monitoring.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Joseph Building Annex Conference Room, 1106 K Ave. in La Grande.

Prior to discussing administrative matters the board will hear from elected officials, department heads and employees.

Parks Coordinator Josh Ford will discuss the Thief Valley Management agreement. Commissioners then will hear from Public Works Director Dough Wright about a Federal Aviation Administration grant agreement .

The board will also consider approving the 2024-24 audit, as well as two agreements with the Oregon Department of Transportation regarding public transit agreements.

A full agenda is available here.

The meeting can be accessed via Zoom.

Participants also can call 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 to listen to the meeting or provide public comment. Enter the meeting number: 814 2000 6863. If you do not get through the first time, try again.