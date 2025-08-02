Everyone can have fun at the Grassroots Festival in Union

UNION — Get ready for sunshine and fun on Saturday, Aug. 9, with the annual Grassroots Festival in Union.

“The day starts with over 25 yard sales at 7 a.m.,” organizer Donna Beverage said.

The yard sales will run throughout the festival. Maps are typically available, so you’ll be able to hit up all the spots and search for those hidden gems.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars breakfast also starts bright and early at 7 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m.

Union City Park will be one of the popular spots to be for the Grassroots Festival. At 9 a.m. craft and food vendors will be set up there, along with the library book and bake sale.

The car show also gets going at 9 a.m.

Children can learn how to rope or enjoy the kiddie carnival from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“There will be music all through the day on both ends of town,” Beverage said.

If you’re looking to show off your racing skills check out the lawnmower race at 5:30 p.m.

The fun filled day closes out with a street dance at 7:30 p.m.

“Free admission and family fun for everyone,” Beverage said.