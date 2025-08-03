New storage business opens in Island City

LA GRANDE — A newly constructed self-storage building complex, APE Storage, 11001 Island Avenue, Island City, opened for business as of July 1.

The APE Storage LLC business name was registered with the state of Oregon on Oct. 15, 2024. Co-owners, Scot Leonard and Aaron Romer, both of La Grande, are also partners in All Phase Electric LLC in La Grande.

“This is the first time we’ve run a storage unit business,” Leonard said. “We also own an additional 5 acres between APE and the Dodge dealership in town, but currently there are no plans to do anything on it. We will see what happens with this first.”

Leonard and Romer signed a long-term ground lease agreement for the 5-acre APE Storage property with Rex Taylor, who formerly owned and operated Grandescapes Nursery and Landscaping at this site. Taylor closed his business July 1, 2023.

To prepare the site, Leonard and Romer hired Mike Becker General Contractor. Jerod Teeter of Mike Becker General Contractor was the project manager.

“We started working in August of 2024,” Teeter said, “and our work included all of the site work, excavation, backfill, rock, and paving.”

When Teeter’s crew finished the site work, then Challis Concrete Construction of La Grande poured the concrete pads for the 461 units that were later erected.

APE Storage offers six unit sizes. Prices range from $55/month for the 5 feet by 10 feet by 8 feet unit to $300/month for an RV bay unit that measures 14 feet by 50 feet by 15 feet. To access the RV bay units, the renter must get a key fob from the business office. The key fob will automatically roll open and close the bay doors.

“Come and check us out,” Leonard said. “We have the best security system, cameras, and secure storage units in town with an on-site manager.”

The business office is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is closed Sundays and Mondays.

“Even if the manager is not in the office, customers may still rent a unit online at APE-Storage.com, pay for it online and receive a date code sent to your email so you can access your storage unit 24 hours a day,” Leonard said.

APE Storage is a state-of-the-art facility because of its extensive digital surveillance system, covering the front and back sides of the property. It utilizes artificial intelligence smart cameras, and the entire complex is well lighted. It has a security fence and a powered entrance gate that opens with a secure keypad code.

Renters must have insurance for their storage unit. If they do not have insurance coverage, then they can inquire with the APE business office to buy some.

For more information or to see a complete listing of unit sizes and prices go to APE-Storage.com or call the business office at 541-805-8929 during business hours.