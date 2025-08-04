La Grande City Council to consider city manager employment

LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council considers approving an employment agreement on Wednesday, Aug. 6, for the incoming city manager.

John O’Brien accepted the position in July, after councilors unanimously voted to offer him the role following a second round interview. He will succeed Robert Strope, who is retiring later this year after 17 years in the position.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave.

The agreement includes a starting annual salary of $143,784, which will increase to $150,972 following the successful completion of a six month probationary period. His compensation package also includes health insurance, vacation time, vehicle allowance and the payment of professional dues.

O’Brien also will receive a one-time signing bonus of $15,000 in October, which he would need to pay back should he leave of his own volition before three years of employment.

The employment agreement also outlines the city manager’s responsibilities and job requirements.

O’Brien will assume the role of city manager on Aug. 18. He brings more than 22 years of leadership experience in city management and public safety to the table.

O’Brien holds a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. He began his public service career in 1992 in the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. O’Brien went on to serve as a law enforcement supervisor and detective for agencies in Colorado for 10 years before transitioning into Army installation management.

He held key roles in Germany, Washington state and New Jersey. O’Brien has served as city strategic planning director, city operations director, and deputy to the garrison commander. In 2023, he was appointed chief of staff for the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The council also considers the following:

A resolution that would allow sheep or goats for targeted grazing on public property to remove weeds and reduce fire risk.

Approving the final plat for the subdivision of a housing development.

Applying for the 2025 Community Development Block Grant through Business Oregon for microenterprise assistance.

Expending funding from the public work’s motor pool budget to purchase a new fuel distribution management system.

Authorizing an agreement between La Grande and Eastern Oregon University for use of Pioneer Park baseball and softball fields.

For more information about the meeting, click here.